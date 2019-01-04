Brian Cashman: Yankees Intend to Trade Sonny Gray at Some Point in Future

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 4, 2019

New York Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made his team's intentions regarding right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray clear in a Friday chat with reporters:

Gray went 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 30 appearances last season. He was pulled from the starting rotation in August after allowing seven earned runs in 2.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees acquired Gray in a 2017 midseason trade with the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a package that included former first-round pick James Kaprelian, a right-handed pitcher. Gray's Oakland success (3.42 ERA in five years) didn't translate to the Bronx, however. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Nats Offered Bryce 'Much More' Than $300M

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Nats Offered Bryce 'Much More' Than $300M

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Team Will Give Bryce, Manny the Best Shot at a Title?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Which Team Will Give Bryce, Manny the Best Shot at a Title?

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kimbrel’s Market Is Becoming 'Crazy Low'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Kimbrel’s Market Is Becoming 'Crazy Low'

    Over the Monster
    via Over the Monster

    Rays Closing Upper Deck at the Trop

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays Closing Upper Deck at the Trop

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report