Brian Cashman: Yankees Intend to Trade Sonny Gray at Some Point in Future

Jim Mone/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made his team's intentions regarding right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray clear in a Friday chat with reporters:

Gray went 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in 30 appearances last season. He was pulled from the starting rotation in August after allowing seven earned runs in 2.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees acquired Gray in a 2017 midseason trade with the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a package that included former first-round pick James Kaprelian, a right-handed pitcher. Gray's Oakland success (3.42 ERA in five years) didn't translate to the Bronx, however.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.