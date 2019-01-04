Kyle Long on Facing Brother Chris in Eagles vs. Bears: 'We're Not Related'

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long said his mindset heading into Sunday's NFC playoff clash with brother Chris Long, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, is to act like they're "not related."

On Wednesday, Kyle told the NFL Network's Stacey Dales (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com) he'll be all business once the wild-card game kicks off at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"They tell us to tune out the outside, you know, media, stuff like that, but you can't tune out your family," he said. "Unfortunately, I'm playing against my family this week. You've got to look at it as just another dude out there. He kind of looks like me, possibly, but on Sunday, we're not related, so I've got to focus on my job."

Kyle added: "I'm sure I'll get questions all week about my brother. But he's on the other team, so I gotta figure out a way to beat him."

Chris Long responded to the tongue-in-cheek comments by noting Kyle's nephew wasn't amused:

The third-seeded Bears are 6.5-point favorites over the sixth-seeded Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, in Sunday's clash, per OddsShark.