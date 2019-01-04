Hopman Cup 2019: Friday Tennis Scores, Results and Final Schedule

Will Russell/Getty Images

The 2019 Hopman Cup final will be a repeat of last year's after Germany booked their spot with a defeat of Australia in their winner-takes-all clash in Perth on Friday.

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev both won their singles matches in the evening session to make the mixed doubles a dead rubber and secure their place in the final against Swiss duo Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer.

The morning's action saw Spain edge France 2-1 in Group A, with 36-year-old David Ferrer earning a popular three-set victory over Lucas Pouille in the men's singles.

Friday Scores

Spain 2-1 France

Garbine Muguruza bt. Alize Cornet: 6-1, 6-3

David Ferrer bt. Lucas Pouille: 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)

Cornet/Pouille bt. Whitney Osuigwe*/Ferrer: 4-2, 4-2

*Osuigwe replaced Garbine Muguruza, who withdrew due to injury

Australia 1-2 Germany

Angelique Kerber bt. Ashleigh Barty: 6-4, 6-4

Alexander Zverev bt. Matthew Ebden: 6-4, 6-3

Barty/Ebden bt. Kerber/Zverev: 4-0, 4-3 (1)

Saturday Schedule

Final: Germany vs. Switzerland at 4 p.m. local, 8 a.m. GMT, 3 a.m. ET

Kerber's victory over Ashleigh Barty was the key on Friday at the RAC Arena.

Had the world No. 15 managed to get the win in front of a home crowd to kick off proceedings, the momentum would have been firmly in Australia's favour.

But Kerber put in an impressive performance, while Barty made costly errors.

The German world No. 2 was favourite going into the match, not least as she had won her last six consecutive Hopman Cup singles clashes, and she got the first set on the board in just over half an hour.

An early break in the second set then put her on the verge of victory, and after saving four break-back points, she secured the crucial opening win:

It meant the pressure was largely off Zverev in his singles match with Matthew Ebden, a player ranked 42 places lower than him in the world.

And the 21-year-old saw out his victory with relative ease in 76 minutes to confirm Germany's spot in the final:

Saturday's showpiece will be an identical matchup between the same pairings as 2018, and the duo of Zverev and Kerber will be looking to avenge their defeat.

Last year's contest went to a thrilling decider in the mixed doubles, which Federer and Bencic narrowly edged.