2019 NFL Mock Draft: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Projections Before Playoffs

Defensive players are going to dominate the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

The collection of prospects who play on the defensive side of the ball is one of the deepest in recent memory, and every franchise sitting in the top 10 could come away from April 25 with a star defender.

The Arizona Cardinals control the fate of the first round, while struggling franchises like the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders are in line to benefit from the crop of top defensive prospects.

Given the talent of the defensive players in the draft class, one of the top prospects will be the third defensive player to be taken No. 1 overall since 2010.

2019 1st Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

22. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Seattle Seahawks: Devin White, LB, LSU

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

27. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

29. New England Patriots: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Top Prospects

Nick Bosa

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is set to be the second member of his family selected in the top three of the NFL draft when April rolls around.

Despite missing the majority of the college football season because of an adductor injury, Bosa is still highly rated by most scouts and draft experts.

In the scouting report prepared by ESPN.com's Todd McShay, Bosa is praised for his pass-rushing ability and nose for the ball when defending the run.

Because he suffered an adductor injury, Bosa's stock isn't falling, as it might have for a serious leg injury, like an ACL.

In his three seasons at Ohio State, Bosa totaled 47 solo tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks, and even in three games as a junior he made an impact with six tackles for loss and four sacks.

Even if the Cardinals have other needs, Bosa is the best player available on the board, and he should be the selection, unless one of the other defensive linemen stand out more during the evaluation process.

Quinnen Williams

No prospect rose up draft boards during the college football season as quickly as Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Williams achieved the rare task of standing out among a plethora of 5-star recruits and first-round prospects on the Crimson Tide defense.

The redshirt sophomore was already on the radar of NFL teams in September and October, but his stock erupted after his massive performance against LSU at the start of November.

In the dominant victory over Ed Orgeron's Tigers, Williams recorded 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Williams would've been considered as the No. 1 player on his draft board if Bosa wasn't in the 2019 draft class.

Williams leapfrogged over Houston's Ed Oliver on the defensive tackle board, but there's no guarantee he'll land directly beneath Bosa since San Francisco or the New York Jets could go for a pass-rusher instead of an interior lineman.

Regardless of how the top five plays out, Williams shouldn't last past Oakland at No. 4, if he's still there.

