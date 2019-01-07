2019 NFL Draft: An Early Breakdown of This Year's Class

0 of 11

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is still more than three months away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to dig into the projected crop of prospects. NFL teams certainly don't think so, as most have been looking at these players all season—far longer in many cases.

Of course, our views could change dramatically before April 25. We still have the College Football Playoff, the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine to navigate. Yet, it's worth preparing.

We're here to take an early look at the 2019 draft class with a position-by-position breakdown. We'll analyze the potential value at each position and examine some of our top players based on potential, past production and NFL readiness.