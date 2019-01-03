Derwin James: Darius Leonard Would Have My Defensive Rookie of the Year Vote

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James may be the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the eyes of many, but another first-year playmaker caught his eye this season.

Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network noted James said he would vote for Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard as the Defensive Rookie of the Year if he were unable to vote for himself.

Both defenders helped lead their teams to the playoffs and will be in action during the AFC Wild Card Round, with James' Chargers facing the Baltimore Ravens and Leonard's Colts playing the Houston Texans.

James and Leonard each thrived despite a number of teams passing on them during the 2018 draft. The Colts didn't select Leonard until the second round, while the Chargers took James with the 17th pick.

The AFC squads found potential franchise cornerstones for years to come, as James and Leonard were primary reasons the Chargers and Colts were eighth and 10th in the league in points allowed, respectively.

James' vote for Leonard has merit seeing how the linebacker tallied 163 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He can drop back into coverage, rush the passer and stuff running lanes at the line of scrimmage and second level.

While Leonard earned James' vote, the safety stood out for his production and versatility as well and played all 16 games while posting 105 tackles, three interceptions and 3.5 sacks. He can deliver timely hits and provide support in the run game from the defensive backfield or stick with wide receivers and tight ends on passing plays.

"James is the perfect defender for the modern NFL: a 215-pound chameleon who can blend in at any position, allowing the Chargers to combat any approach an opposing offense might take," Robert Mays of The Ringer wrote in November.

Leonard impressed all season, but beating out the "perfect defender for the modern NFL" in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race is a tall task.