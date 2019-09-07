Report: Julio Jones Agrees to 3-Year, $66M Falcons Contract, Becomes Top-Paid WR

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons made Julio Jones a priority when they selected the wide receiver with the No. 6 pick in the 2011 draft, and they weren't going to change course after he greatly exceeded the already high expectations that were in place.

Atlanta and the 30-year-old agreed on a new contract Saturday that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported will make Jones the league's highest-paid wide receiver.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones' deal will be for $66 million over three years when it gets finalized.

This comes after Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff said of Jones' contract status following the 2018 campaign, "We'll take care of that business," per Falcons reporter William McFadden.

The Falcons did just that with Jones before the 2018 season as well when they converted around $2 million of his base salary for 2019 into a 2018 bonus after he briefly held out of training camp.

What's more, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on July 22, "Some inside the league think Jones and the Falcons already have a wink-nod deal in place, one that will be officially signed and sealed after July 26 comes and goes."

Florio explained any new deal could not be finalized until July 26, which was the one-year anniversary of when Atlanta revised his previous deal.

However, Florio reported in September the quiet deal some thought was in place never materialized. The report noted the lack of a deal with the season approaching was "becoming a problem for the team," although Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the new deal was "very, very close" the same week, per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Jones also told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution his agent was in town on Aug. 20 to discuss an extension with the team.

The Alabama product was under contract through 2020 on his previous deal and was set to make a base salary of $9.6 million in 2019 and approximately $11.4 million in 2020 before this agreement, per Spotrac.

Jones is still in his prime and has done nothing but produce for the Falcons since they drafted him.

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection is coming off a head-turning five-year stretch from 2014 through 2018 that saw him make the Pro Bowl and tally at least 1,400 receiving yards in each season. He also missed a mere three games during that span, proving both durable and valuable in the production department.

Jones posted 113 catches for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 and was also the go-to receiver during the 2016 season when the Falcons reached the Super Bowl and finished with 1,409 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

His physicality at 6'3" and 220 pounds makes him a nearly impossible one-on-one matchup for defensive backs, and he can high-point passes in the end zone, use his speed to beat defenders deep and routinely shed tacklers when he gets the ball in his hands.

Atlanta made sure it locked up one of the best playmakers in the entire league with this deal, keeping him with the only NFL team he has known.