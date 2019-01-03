Ford Offensive Line of the Week: Indianapolis Colts Win for Week 17

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 3, 2019

  1. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  2. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  3. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  4. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  5. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  6. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  7. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  8. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  9. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  10. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  11. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  12. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  13. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  14. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  15. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  16. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  17. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  18. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  19. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  20. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

Right Arrow Icon

The Indianapolis Colts took home the Ford Offensive Line of the Week Award for Week 17 of the NFL season.

Simms & Lefkoe Podcast hosts Adam Lefkoe and Chris Simms break down why the Colts were able to dominate the Titans up front.

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Reuben Foster's Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reuben Foster's Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Honey Badger: ‘No Doubt’ HOU Can Win Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Honey Badger: ‘No Doubt’ HOU Can Win Super Bowl

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Hopkins Donating Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hopkins Donating Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady, Mack Have Top-Selling Jerseys

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady, Mack Have Top-Selling Jerseys

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report