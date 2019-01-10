Early NFL Draft Entry Odds for Each Top Undecided CFB Underclassman

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The national championship is quickly fading into the rearview mirror. Clemson's celebration of its 44-16 win over Alabama will continue, but the 2019 NFL draft will quickly consume our attention.

As the early entry deadline nears on Jan. 14, most draft-eligible non-seniors around the nation are still working on this decision. Understandably, just over a handful of the stars on Alabama and Clemson, the championship qualifiers, haven't yet announced.

And, understandably, those six players are the only top-50 prospects who haven't publicly revealed their choice. The rankings are based on the latest big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Notes: Kyler Murray is not included because his overall ranking is not featured yet. Odds are for each individual, not as a whole.