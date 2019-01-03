Tom Brady, Khalil Mack Have Top-Selling NFL Jerseys for 2018-19 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Khalil Mack is the new king of jersey sales.

The Chicago Bears edge-rusher extraordinaire topped this year's list of jersey sales, followed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

Mack, who finished 21st in jersey sales last year, made a major leap in 2018, surpassing last year's top jersey seller, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (who finished eighth in 2018). 

It doesn't come as a huge surprise that Mack jerseys were in demand. The Bears superstar was a force of nature this season, registering 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and a defensive touchdown in 14 games.

In other uniform news, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott were the only pair of teammates to finish top-10 in 2018. And two rookies—New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield—made the list. Last season, no rookies cracked the top 10. 

