Tom Brady, Khalil Mack Have Top-Selling NFL Jerseys for 2018-19 Season

Tom Brady, Khalil Mack Have Top-Selling NFL Jerseys for 2018-19 SeasonJanuary 3, 2019
Khalil Mack is the new king of jersey sales.
The Chicago Bears edge-rusher extraordinaire topped this year's list of jersey sales, followed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes:
Official NFL Shop @OfficialNFLShop
Your Top 10 @NFL Top Selling Jerseys of the 2018 season! https://t.co/unkUUfwS3u
Mack, who finished 21st in jersey sales last year, made a major leap in 2018, surpassing last year's top jersey seller, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (who finished eighth in 2018).
It doesn't come as a huge surprise that Mack jerseys were in demand. The Bears superstar was a force of nature this season, registering 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and a defensive touchdown in 14 games.
In other uniform news, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott were the only pair of teammates to finish top-10 in 2018. And two rookies—New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield—made the list. Last season, no rookies cracked the top 10.
