Josh McDaniels Rumors: Patriots OC Passes on Bengals' Interview Request

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly won't interview for the Cincinnati Bengals' head coaching vacancy.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bengals requested to interview McDaniels, but he declined the offer.

The Bengals fired head coach Marvin Lewis on Monday, ending his 16-year tenure with the organization.

McDaniels and the Patriots earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC with an 11-5 record during the regular season, and in the AFC Divisional Round, they will face the highest seed that advances during this weekend's Wild Card Round.

The 42-year-old McDaniels agreed to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, but he later reneged and decided to return to New England.

That decision worked out well for all parties involved, as McDaniels and the Patriots won another AFC East crown, while the Colts hired Frank Reich, who led them to a wild-card berth.

Most of McDaniels' coaching career has been spent in New England under head coach Bill Belichick with two notable exceptions.

He was head coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons from 2009-2010, but he was fired after going just 11-17. McDaniels, whose first season with New England was 2001 as a personnel assistant, spent one season on the Rams coaching staff before returning to New England in 2012.

The Bengals have missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and while they have some elite offensive weapons in wide receiver A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon, it remains to be seen if quarterback Andy Dalton can lead them to the promised land.

That uncertainty under center may have led to McDaniels' decision to decline the interview.

While McDaniels has reportedly removed himself from consideration for the Bengals' opening, the same can't be said for the Green Bay Packers.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McDaniels is expected to interview with the Packers on Friday.

Given the presence of all-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it is easy to understand why McDaniels may have some interest in that job.