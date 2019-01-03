Hopman Cup 2019: Roger Federer, Serena Williams Win in Singles Play on Thursday

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Switzerland secured their place in the 2019 Hopman Cup final on Thursday despite losing to Greece in Perth, Australia.

In the day's evening session, Switzerland faced off against Greece needing only to avoid a whitewash to secure their place in the final.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari triumphed with victories in the mixed doubles and over Belinda Bencic in the women's singles, but Roger Federer beat Tsitsipas to ensure Switzerland finished top of Group B.

Earlier, Great Britain upset the USA to ensure the Americans finished their campaign rooted to the bottom of Group B with no points.

Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe in a decisive mixed-doubles clash after Norrie and Williams had won their respective singles matches.

Thursday Scores

Great Britain vs. USA

Cameron Norrie bt. Frances Tiafoe, 7-6 (4), 6-0

Serena Williams bt. Katie Boulter, 6-1, 7-6 (2)

Norrie/Boulter bt. Williams/Tiafoe, 3-4 (2), 4-3 (4), 4-1

Greece vs. Switzerland

Roger Federer bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4)

Maria Sakkari bt. Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 6-4

Sakkari/Tsitsipas bt. Federer/Bencic, 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-3 (3)

Friday Schedule

Day Session (10 a.m. local, 2 a.m. GMT, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday): Spain vs. France

Evening Session (5:30 p.m. local, 9:30 a.m. GMT, 4:30 a.m. ET): Australia vs. Germany

There was little to separate Norrie and Tiafoe in the opening set of the day's first match, as the Brit came from 3-1 down to force a tiebreaker.

The American's resistance seemed to crumble in the second, though, as he fell to a bagel:

Boulter's rubber against Williams was almost the reverse, as she could not get near the 23-time Grand Slam winner in their first set, but the second was a much more even contest. She was unable to take the match to three sets by winning the tiebreaker, though.

Per BBC Sport, the 22-year-old said: "She's a champion, so to actually share the court with her is such a privilege."

Boulter would enjoy a win over Williams in the mixed-doubles rubber, as she and Norrie battled back from a set down to finish their Hopman Cup campaign on a strong note.

Metro's George Bellshaw has been impressed with the British pair:

Federer and Tsitsipas kicked off Switzerland's tie with Greece with their singles rubber.

Neither was able to break the other, but the Swiss maestro proved more clinical in the clutch moments to take the victory, extending his singles record to 3-0 at this year's Hopman Cup.

After a superb performance from Sakkari to beat Bencic in straight sets, Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times reflected on what has been a missed opportunity for the Greeks in Perth:

The Greek duo drew first blood in the mixed doubles before Federer and Bencic pulled level with a 4-2 win in the second set.

As tennis journalist Simon Cambers noted, it was a high-quality contest:

Tsitsipas and Sakkari took the decider to claim the match, but Switzerland will advance to Saturday's final.

On Friday, Australia and Germany will face off to top Group A and book their place opposite them.