NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

0 of 9

Harry How/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL playoffs have arrived. How should we go about betting these games?

Checks last year's wild-card results.

All four road underdogs covered the spread, and two won outright a year ago?

Give me the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles! Take all of my money!

Scrolls a little more.

All four road underdogs lost and failed to cover the spread in 2017?

OK, back to the drawing board...

If you're looking for a broader trend, underdogs are 12-7-1 against the spread with seven outright victories over the last five Wild Card Weekends. But even with historically low spreads (this week's favorites are favored by just 11.5 total points, compared to 29.5 last year), that probably means some faves are due to come through this weekend.

Here's our latest look at the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, with a guide for upcoming games, notes on spreads, over/unders, money lines, top picks and the lock of the week. Let it guide you, or just take a tip or two. But don't be a sucker—limit your action to discretionary income.