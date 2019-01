Indianapolis Colts Take Home Week 17 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week

The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball Right Arrow Icon

The Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week recognizes the NFL's smartest, toughest and most capable O-lines who are in the trenches every game making sure the work gets done.

In Week 17, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 33-17, securing a playoff berth in the process. Andrew Luck threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns behind a superb offensive line performance.

