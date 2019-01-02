Penn State DL Shareef Miller Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Shareef Miller #48 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after recording a sack against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 10, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft got a boost on the defensive line with Penn State star Shareef Miller adding himself to the mix.

Miller announced his decision to go pro on Wednesday with a letter to Nittany Lions fans (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter):

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Tomlin Denies He Lied About AB Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tomlin Denies He Lied About AB Injury

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Is the Rooney Rule Broken?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is the Rooney Rule Broken?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Gettleman Says Giants Won't Trade Odell

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gettleman Says Giants Won't Trade Odell

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ben Blames Le'Veon for 2018 Issues

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ben Blames Le'Veon for 2018 Issues

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report