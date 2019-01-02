Penn State DL Shareef Miller Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Penn State DL Shareef Miller Declares for 2019 NFL DraftJanuary 2, 2019
The 2019 NFL draft got a boost on the defensive line with Penn State star Shareef Miller adding himself to the mix.
Miller announced his decision to go pro on Wednesday with a letter to Nittany Lions fans (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter):
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Penn State DL Shareef Miller is leaving school and turning pro. https://t.co/uoSnMGIX8T
