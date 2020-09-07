Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota Out at Least 3 Weeks with Pectoral Injury

John Locher/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly will be out for at least three weeks.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the team placed Mariota on the injured reserve list Monday, and Nathan Peterman will serve as Derek Carr's backup while Mariota is out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the sixth-year QB has a pectoral strain.

Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune first reported the news.

The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Raiders after signing a two-year, $17.6 million deal in the offseason.

Mariota entered the year as a backup one year after losing his starting job with the Tennessee Titans. He had been the team's starter for four years after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2015, but he was benched in his contract season in favor of Ryan Tannehill, who led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.

It left Mariota with a career-low 1,203 passing yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. He threw just one pass attempt after Week 7.

The quarterback had positive moments earlier in his career, including an impressive second season when he totaled 26 passing touchdowns and a personal-best 95.6 rating. He also averaged 280 rushing yards per season during his five NFL seasons.

However, injuries seemingly derailed his career while failing to play all 16 games in any season.

A nerve condition in 2018 put his career in jeopardy, although he was eventually able to work his way back to full strength.

Another injury could create even more concerns about his future in the NFL, although the Raiders can rely on Carr under center.