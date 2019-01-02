Hopman Cup 2019: Wednesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Hopman Cup 2019: Wednesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated ScheduleJanuary 2, 2019
There were victories for Germany and Australia on Wednesday in Group A of the 2019 Hopman Cup as they saw off France and Spain, respectively.
Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev beat Alize Cornet and Lucas Pouille in their singles matches to secure the win before the French duo edged them out in the mixed doubles to avoid a whitewash.
Later, Ash Barty upset Garbine Muguruza in Australia's opening singles match with Spain. David Ferrer beat Matthew Ebden to draw the scores level, but Australia took the mixed-doubles decider.
Wednesday Scores
France vs. Germany
Angelique Kerber bt. Alize Cornet, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
Alexander Zverev bt. Lucas Pouille, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2
Cornet/Pouille bt. Zverev/Kerber, 4-3 (4), 4-3 (3)
Australia vs. Spain
Ash Barty bt. Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-4
David Ferrer bt. Matthew Ebden, 7-6 (1), 7-5
Barty/Ebden bt. Muguruza/Ferrer, 3-4 (3), 4-3, 4-3 (3)
Thursday Schedule
Day Session (10 a.m. local, 2 a.m. GMT, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday): Great Britain vs. USA
Evening Session (5:30 p.m. local, 9:30 a.m. GMT, 4:30 a.m. ET): Greece vs. Switzerland
Cornet made a fine start against Kerber, whom she'd beaten in their last two meetings, with a clean first set.
The Frenchwoman looked to be in control of proceedings when she broke Kerber early in the second, but the three-time Grand Slam winner showed her class with an impressive comeback:
Hopman Cup
Another three-set fight for Angelique Kerber. Here's how she maintained an unbeaten singles run at #HopmanCup https://t.co/47o1EFulhQ
Pouille took his match with Zverev to three sets after saving a match point in the second-set tiebreaker to force a decider.
Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times remarked on the tiebreaker:
Ben Rothenberg
On his sixth set point, Lucas Pouille finally breaks through to take the second set from Zverev. That tiebreak was...lumpy. #hopmancup
Pouille was unable to take any momentum into the third set, though, and was quickly dispatched 6-2.
Zverev nevertheless took the opportunity to praise his opponent, per the Associated Press (h/t ABS-CBN Sports): "Lucas fought well and played really well in the important moments. He's a very tough opponent, and I think he's going to do well in the Australian Open."
Cornet and Pouille regained some pride in the mixed doubles, taking the match in straight sets via a pair of tiebreakers.
Barty gave Australia a strong platform as she beat Muguruza in the opening singles tie of their clash with Spain. A single break in each set made the difference in what was a tightly contested match.
Ferrer and Ebden were similarly matched, with the pair sharing six breaks of serve in the first set before the former eased to victory in a tiebreaker. Ebden attempted a spirited comeback after falling behind in the second, but the Spaniard held on to force the decider.
The Spanish duo took the lead in the tie when they claimed the first set of the mixed-doubles clash, but they failed to see out the contest.
