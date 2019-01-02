Hopman Cup 2019: Wednesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Will Russell/Getty Images

There were victories for Germany and Australia on Wednesday in Group A of the 2019 Hopman Cup as they saw off France and Spain, respectively.

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev beat Alize Cornet and Lucas Pouille in their singles matches to secure the win before the French duo edged them out in the mixed doubles to avoid a whitewash.

Later, Ash Barty upset Garbine Muguruza in Australia's opening singles match with Spain. David Ferrer beat Matthew Ebden to draw the scores level, but Australia took the mixed-doubles decider.

Wednesday Scores

France vs. Germany

Angelique Kerber bt. Alize Cornet, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Alexander Zverev bt. Lucas Pouille, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2

Cornet/Pouille bt. Zverev/Kerber, 4-3 (4), 4-3 (3)

Australia vs. Spain

Ash Barty bt. Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-4

David Ferrer bt. Matthew Ebden, 7-6 (1), 7-5

Barty/Ebden bt. Muguruza/Ferrer, 3-4 (3), 4-3, 4-3 (3)

Thursday Schedule

Day Session (10 a.m. local, 2 a.m. GMT, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday): Great Britain vs. USA

Evening Session (5:30 p.m. local, 9:30 a.m. GMT, 4:30 a.m. ET): Greece vs. Switzerland

Cornet made a fine start against Kerber, whom she'd beaten in their last two meetings, with a clean first set.

The Frenchwoman looked to be in control of proceedings when she broke Kerber early in the second, but the three-time Grand Slam winner showed her class with an impressive comeback:

Pouille took his match with Zverev to three sets after saving a match point in the second-set tiebreaker to force a decider.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times remarked on the tiebreaker:

Pouille was unable to take any momentum into the third set, though, and was quickly dispatched 6-2.

Zverev nevertheless took the opportunity to praise his opponent, per the Associated Press (h/t ABS-CBN Sports): "Lucas fought well and played really well in the important moments. He's a very tough opponent, and I think he's going to do well in the Australian Open."

Cornet and Pouille regained some pride in the mixed doubles, taking the match in straight sets via a pair of tiebreakers.

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Barty gave Australia a strong platform as she beat Muguruza in the opening singles tie of their clash with Spain. A single break in each set made the difference in what was a tightly contested match.

Ferrer and Ebden were similarly matched, with the pair sharing six breaks of serve in the first set before the former eased to victory in a tiebreaker. Ebden attempted a spirited comeback after falling behind in the second, but the Spaniard held on to force the decider.

The Spanish duo took the lead in the tie when they claimed the first set of the mixed-doubles clash, but they failed to see out the contest.