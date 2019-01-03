Realistic NFL Trades That Could Happen This Offseason

0 of 5

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For the 12 teams in the NFL playoffs, it's still the 2018 season. For the other 20, it's now officially 2019 and time to look ahead to free agency and the draft.

Naturally, those non-playoff teams are going to be under pressure to close the talent gap. This means making the right decisions in the draft and going after positions of need in free agency. Depending on who's available on the open market and what a team's draft position is, this could also mean working out trades.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, traded for starters Jarvis Landry and Damarious Randall last offseason. Both were part of the 7.5-win improvement Cleveland experienced in 2018.

Which teams will be winning big with offseason trades in 2019? That's what we're going to try sorting out here. We'll look at some realistic trades that make sense for all parties involved. We won't be speculating on anything outlandish—Patrick Mahomes for a bottle of ketchup, for example—and we'll be focusing on possible moves that fit both positions of need and into teams' salary-cap constraints.