Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Brisbane International with Thigh Injury

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the 2019 Brisbane International because of a problem with his left thigh.

The Spaniard is being cautious and does not want to risk his fitness ahead of the Australian Open later in January.

According to the organisers of the Brisbane International (h/t Reuters), he said: "It's a small thing that can become a much bigger... when you compete, the intensity on the muscle it can get worse. I feel better than I did four days ago... It's a risk to damage my body for one month if I play here."

Nadal also pulled out of a match with Karen Khachanov in Abu Dhabi last week.

In his press conference ahead of Brisbane, Nadal said he hoped to play in the second round on Thursday but did not want to make "mistakes, in terms of playing without being at my 100 per cent:"

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times offered some insight into his withdrawal:

Given the fitness problems the 32-year-old has had to deal with in recent years, carefully managing his injuries is likely crucial to his ability to compete throughout the tennis season.

It's understandable he's more willing to sacrifice tournaments played on his least favourite surface, too, though it has evidently become a recurring theme and could be a concern for organisers of hard-court tournaments.

Nadal's priority now will be to ensure he's fit heading into the Australian Open on January 14.

The Spaniard had to retire in the quarter-final in Melbourne last year, and he'll hope his efforts this time around aren't curtailed by injury problems.