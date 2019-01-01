Sean Kuraly's Goal Edges Bruins Past Blackhawks in 2019 Winter Classic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks gave the Winter Classic crowd a nail-biter, but Sean Kuraly wasn't about to allow his Bruins to walk away without a triumph.  

Kuraly found the back of the net with 10:20 remaining in the third period to give the Bruins a 4-2 win over Chicago on New Year's Day.

The Bruins and Blackhawks spent most of the afternoon in a stalemate, tied at 1-1 following the first and 2-2 heading into the second intermission. Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also scored goals for Boston.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dallas to Host 2020 Winter Classic Among 2019-20 Events

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Dallas to Host 2020 Winter Classic Among 2019-20 Events

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rask Gets into ND Spirit with Winter Classic Mask

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Rask Gets into ND Spirit with Winter Classic Mask

    Sean Leahy
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Top 18 NHL Goal Celebrations of 2018

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Top 18 NHL Goal Celebrations of 2018

    NBC Sports
    via NBC Sports

    NHLPA Rips Stars' CEO for Seguin-Benn Criticism

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHLPA Rips Stars' CEO for Seguin-Benn Criticism

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com