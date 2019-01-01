Sean Kuraly's Goal Edges Bruins Past Blackhawks in 2019 Winter Classic

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks gave the Winter Classic crowd a nail-biter, but Sean Kuraly wasn't about to allow his Bruins to walk away without a triumph.

Kuraly found the back of the net with 10:20 remaining in the third period to give the Bruins a 4-2 win over Chicago on New Year's Day.

The Bruins and Blackhawks spent most of the afternoon in a stalemate, tied at 1-1 following the first and 2-2 heading into the second intermission. Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also scored goals for Boston.

