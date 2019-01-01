Stars, Blues Officially Named Hosts for 2020 Winter Classic, All-Star Game

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday they will host the 2020 NHL Winter Classic outdoor game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on New Year's Day. Their opponent will be named at a later date.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues confirmed the Gateway to the West will welcome the league's best players for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game next Jan. 26.

Dallas is set to become the southernmost North American city to host the Winter Classic, a New Year's Day tradition that began when the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008.

Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said in the announcement the organization was "honored" by its selection:

"Cotton Bowl Stadium is one of the most iconic and recognizable sports venues in the United States. For nearly a century, the stadium has hosted premier sporting events and has featured some of the greatest players to ever to play their sport. The city of Dallas and the entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has become a destination for the world's biggest sporting events and hosting the NHL Winter Classic will continue that trend. We will have a unique opportunity to showcase the growth of the game of hockey in Texas over the last 26 years through our tremendous fan support, grassroots efforts and player and alumni involvement in the community."

The Stars will become the 12th different team to make a Winter Classic appearance.

St. Louis previously hosted All-Star Weekend, which also features a skills competition, in 1970 and 1988.

Since 2016, the All-Star Game has featured a three-on-three tournament with representatives from each of the four NHL divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific). The Pacific has reached all three championship games and won two titles under the current format.

"This is a great day for not only Blues fans, but for the city of St. Louis," Blues chairman Tom Stillman said in the release. "Our city, our great fans and our corporate partners have shown tremendous loyalty to the Blues since the team's inception in 1967, and landing a major event such as the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game is a testament to their relentless passion and support."

The Blues will become the fourth Western Conference host in the past five editions of the event next January. The San Jose Sharks have the honor in 2019.