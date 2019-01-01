Report: Antonio Brown's Practice Status Under NFL Inquiry After Week 17 Absence

Don Wright/Associated Press

The NFL will look into the practice status of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown after questions arose about the team's injury report compliance, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While he was originally listed as questionable for Week 17 due to an injured knee, Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Brown sat out the week after an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He was inactive for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it "had nothing to do with any type of knee injury."

This conflicts with what head coach Mike Tomlin discussed Friday, noting Brown was undergoing more tests on his knee after feeling discomfort, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network also reported last week that it was a coach's decision that the receiver didn't practice Wednesday, but the knee injury caused him to sit out Thursday.

The NFL requires accurate injury and practice reports from teams throughout the week, and the league will investigate if there was dishonesty from the Steelers in this case.

The Oakland Raiders were fined $20,000 this season while Miami Dolphins earned a $30,000 fine for improper injury reports, and Pittsburgh could be looking at a similar punishment.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have much bigger problems involving Brown, with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reporting that the receiver has requested a trade due to conflict with Tomlin and Roethlisberger.