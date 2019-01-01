Hopman Cup 2019: Roger Federer, Switzerland Beat Serena Williams, USA

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Switzerland took control of Group B in the 2019 Hopman Cup on Tuesday, as Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe to leave the USA without a win after two matches.

Federer won both of his matches, while Williams held off Bencic in the women's contest to set up a decisive mixed doubles.

Group B will conclude Thursday as the USA face Great Britain and Switzerland take on Greece. On Wednesday, France face Germany, and Australia take on Spain.

Tuesday Scores

Roger Federer (SUI) d Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-4 6-1

Serena Williams (USA) d Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4-6 6-4 6-3

Bencic / Federer (SUI) d Williams / Tiafoe (USA) 4-2 4-3(3)

The first day of 2019 brought the first battle between Federer and Williams, arguably already the highlight of the event before the final even kicks off.

The two posed for a selfie after the contest:

Before the fans could witness the two greats go at it, the singles were played. Emerging star Tiafoe put up a good fight in the first set, but the 20-year-old couldn't keep up with Federer on the key points and regressed in the second.

He would get his revenge later in the doubles:

Bencic also flashed her considerable talent in a tight battle with Williams and managed to take a set off the 37-year-old. But as she has so often done, the American star improved her play when it was needed the most, reserving her finest for the doubles.

Williams' winners proved the difference:

The mixed doubles would decide this contest, and it's safe to say the fans were ready for it:

While none of the players on the court were doubles specialists, Tiafoe―who has never ranked inside the doubles top 200―looked most out his places, and his struggles all but doomed the American team from the start.

Switzerland cruised to a first-set win, and while things were tighter in the second, they won the tiebreak to end the USA's final chances.