Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus NFL All-Pro Team

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL season has come and gone, and while 12 fortunate teams have moved on to the postseason, for most of the league's players, another year has come to an end.

This is a time of reflection on the NFL calendar—of looking back at the season that was, even as we look to the playoffs and Super Bowl that will be, of pinpointing and recognizing the best performances of the 2018 campaign.

Part of that is the selection of Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams. The former has already been announced, and soon organizations like the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America will offer their takes on the best players of 2018 by naming their All-Pro teams.

We're all about joining in the fun here at Bleacher Report, so B/R NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Brad Gagnon and Gary Davenport have combined forces and tallied their own vote for the NFL's best at each position.

Here's their collective take on the cream of the crop. The pick of the litter.

The Bleacher Report Expert Consensus NFL All-Pro team.