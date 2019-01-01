2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Destination for Sleeper Prospects and Top Names

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

It's playoff time, which means 20 teams that didn't qualify will clean out lockers, offices and assess their futures during the offseason. At this juncture, NFL draft talk ramps up as front-office executives eye prospects to put together a strong 2019 rookie class.

It's the beginning stages of the vetting process. Prospects will see their stocks rise and fall before teams make final decisions in April. As is the case every year, free agency changes draft needs. For now, let's take a look at every club's shallow areas on the depth chart.

In the first round, it's most important to take a player who can contribute right away—instant impact as a rookie. There's no doubt a team's top selection comes into the league with high expectations. Critics won't hesitate to apply the bust label to an underperforming player.

We'll assign notable names and sleeper options to each first-round selection. Who are the safe choices? Which prospects could shock spectators in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Day 1 pick?

1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Grier, QB West Virginia

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia Tech

13. Miami Dolphins: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

22. Indianapolis Colts: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

23. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

26. Houston Texans: Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

29. New England Patriots: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

30. Los Angeles Rams: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Defensive Lineman Quinnen Williams Goes to San Francisco 49ers at No. 2

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In many discussion circles, defensive end Nick Bosa seems like the consensus No. 1 overall pick. After him, there's a plausible argument for multiple prospects in the second spot.

The San Francisco 49ers must do a better job with a top-three pick. In 2017, with the No. 2 overall selection, general manager John Lynch traded back one spot and selected Solomon Thomas, who looks like a solid rotational defensive lineman at best. He's logged four sacks, 58 solo tackles and 13 tackles for a loss in 30 contests. This year, the Stanford product lined up for 60.02 percent of the defensive snaps.

The decision to select Quinnen Williams addresses the defensive line's subpar pass rush; he logged eight sacks as a sophomore at Alabama's gold-standard program. The 21-year-old also logged 18 tackles for a loss as an effective run-stopper. The 49ers would land a prospect who's arrow still points up. There's room for growth in Williams' game.

In the meantime, the coaching staff would have a strong interior pair in DeForest Buckner and Williams. Together, they could improve the pass rush and run defense.

Green Bay Packers Select Safety Juan Thornhill at No. 12

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Here's a name that's seldom heard within the top-15 selections, but it's a viable choice for the Green Bay Packers. Their pass defense allowed 30 touchdowns (22nd) in 2018.

The Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington before the October 30 deadline. Cornerback Tramon Williams transitioned to safety midway through the season to fill the void. General manager Brian Gutekunst doesn't have to count on the 35-year-old's ability to learn a new position if he goes with Juan Thornhill at No. 12 overall.

At Virginia, Thornhill patrolled the secondary and generated turnovers at a high rate. He logged 13 interceptions over the last three terms to go along with 26 pass breakups. There's an obvious benefit in selecting a player who can give quarterback Aaron Rodgers more possessions.

With his ball-hawking skill set, Thornhill could make an immediate impact in Green Bay. Gutekunst would have a strong young core of defensive backs with the Virginia product, Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson in the secondary.

Washington Redskins Select Quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 15

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

In a quarterback class that doesn't have a clear-cut favorite, a prospect with ideal size and upside can creep into the first round. According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones has generated first-round buzz:

"Playing under well-renowned head coach David Cutcliffe only boosts Jones' stock for pro evaluators. ... With a strong predraft process, [he] has a shot to be the first quarterback selected."

Every year teams search for a franchise quarterback. Sometimes, front office executives will take a signal-caller a round early to secure their ideal choice. The uncertainty in Alex Smith's future, because of infections stemming from surgery on his broken leg, puts the Washington Redskins in a precarious position.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith is "unlike to be ready" for the beginning of the 2019 season. As a result, it's best for the organization to move forward as if he won't play. With Dwayne Haskins and Will Grier off the board, Jones slots as the third quarterback selected in the draft.

Wide Receiver D.K. Metcalf Goes to New England Patriots at No. 29

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf could go anywhere between the first and second rounds. On one hand, the 6'4", 230-pounder averaged 18.3 yards per reception and accumulated 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns in 21 contests. However, there's a legitimate concern about his durability.

Metcalf suffered a broken foot two games into his freshman campaign. In the seventh game of this season, he went down with a neck injury. A prospect who struggled to stay on the field usually draws a red flag during the pre-draft process. Then again, the Ole Miss wide receiver has tremendous upside as a big-play pass-catcher, which may grab the Patriots' attention.

Wideout Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett will become unrestricted free agents in March. None of them have the ability to stretch the field in the aerial attack.

The Patriots can acquire a potential No. 1 option in Metcalf to replace Josh Gordon, who's been suspended indefinitely because of multiple substance-abuse violations. With tight end Rob Gronkowski on a noticeable decline, someone must emerge as a dynamic receiving option for Tom Brady.