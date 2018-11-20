Matt Miller's Early 2019 NFL Draft All-Sleeper Team

0 of 10

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If you're a fan of college football or the NFL draft, you know about Nick Bosa and Ed Oliver. You've heard of Devin White and Deionte Thompson. You've probably even looked at offensive linemen like Jonah Williams and Greg Little.

Generally speaking, by mid-November, most serious football fans know a lot of names for the upcoming draft. My job is to open your eyes to some under-the-radar prospects you might be sleeping on.

There's a good chance you've heard of a few players listed here depending on which college team you root for and where in the country you're located. There also might be a chance you're just getting into draft season and that every name is new. Either is OK; both groups are welcome.

In a 2019 draft class that NFL evaluators don't think of as overly strong, it's important for scouting departments to mine the country for sleeper prospects. Here are mine.

