2019 Senior Bowl: Raiders, 49ers' Staffs Named as Coaches for Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Jon Gruden the head coach of the Oakland Raiders watches the action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The coaching staffs of the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers have been selected to coach this year's Senior Bowl, it was announced Monday.

The two teams finished with identical 4-12 records and will each play a prominent part in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 49ers hold the No. 2 overall pick, while the Raiders' selection is fourth overall and is complemented by the Chicago Bears' and Dallas Cowboys' first-rounders. 

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Falcons Clean House with Coordinators

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Clean House with Coordinators

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Digest's Full NFL Playoff Preview 🏆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Digest's Full NFL Playoff Preview 🏆

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals Fire Lewis After 16 Seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bengals Fire Lewis After 16 Seasons

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Updated NFL Mock Draft 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's Updated NFL Mock Draft 📈

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report