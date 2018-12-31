2019 Senior Bowl: Raiders, 49ers' Staffs Named as Coaches for Game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The coaching staffs of the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers have been selected to coach this year's Senior Bowl, it was announced Monday.

The two teams finished with identical 4-12 records and will each play a prominent part in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 49ers hold the No. 2 overall pick, while the Raiders' selection is fourth overall and is complemented by the Chicago Bears' and Dallas Cowboys' first-rounders.

