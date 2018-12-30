Saquon Barkley Becomes 3rd Rookie in NFL History to Gain 2000 Scrimmage Yards

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After getting 114 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley hit 2,000 yards for the season.

Barkley is just the third rookie running back in NFL history to hit that benchmark, joining Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James, per SNF on NBC. Barkley broke free for a 68-yard run in the third quarter to get to 2,000.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.