Saquon Barkley Becomes 3rd Rookie in NFL History to Gain 2000 Scrimmage Yards

Saquon Barkley Becomes 3rd Rookie in NFL History to Gain 2000 Scrimmage YardsDecember 30, 2018
After getting 114 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley hit 2,000 yards for the season.
Barkley is just the third rookie running back in NFL history to hit that benchmark, joining Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James, per SNF on NBC. Barkley broke free for a 68-yard run in the third quarter to get to 2,000.
New York Giants @Giants
RUN @SAQUON RUN!!! Barkley goes for 68 yards and passes 2,000 total yards in his amazing rookie season! #GiantsPride https://t.co/Dv1BixbtJJ
