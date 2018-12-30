2019 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

With their Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

By selecting the top player available in the draft class, the Cardinals will be able to add a talented young player to their core headlined by quarterback Josh Rosen.

Beneath the Cardinals in the draft order are NFC West foe San Francisco, the New York Jets and Oakland, who make their first of three first-round picks at No. 4.

The rest of the top 10 includes Tampa Bay, the New York Giants, Jacksonville, Detroit, Denver and Buffalo.

Spots No. 21 to No. 32 will be determined based off playoff results, but at the moment the order in that part of the draft is listed by records of the postseason teams.

2019 NFL Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Arizona

2. San Francisco

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland

5. Tampa Bay

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville

8. Detroit

9. Denver

10. Buffalo

11. Cincinnati

12. Green Bay

13. Miami

14. Atlanta

15. Washington

16. Carolina

17. Cleveland

18. Minnesota

19. Tennessee

20. Pittsburgh

21. Philadelphia

22. Indianapolis

23. Baltimore

24. Seattle

25. Oakland (from Dallas)

26. Houston

27. Oakland (from Chicago)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City

32. Green Bay (from New Orleans)

No. 1 Overall Pick Expected To Be Defensive Player

Unlike previous years when quarterbacks were drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, a defensive player is expected to be taken first in April.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa is the frontrunner to be the first player off the board, while Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Houston's Ed Oliver are in contention as well.

Regardless of who lands with the Cardinals, the No. 1 pick will join Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as defensive linemen chosen first overall in the NFL draft in the last six years.

A majority of the available defensive lineman are expected to make an impact right away, and that's exactly what the teams at the top of the draft order are in need of.

If Bosa is the guy at No. 1, he'll be the first Ohio State player to be selected at that position since Orlando Pace went to the St. Louis Rams in 1997.

Bosa would also join a handful of former teammates in the NFL, as 26 players have been drafted out of Ohio State in the last three years.

If Oliver is the choice for the Cardinals, he'd be the first player to be taken with the No. 1 pick from Houston, while Williams would be the second-ever player out of Alabama to be the top selection.

As for the Cardinals, they're in position to take the best player available for the first time since 1958 and it's the first occurrence since they moved to Arizona.

Quarterback Class Much Weaker Than 2018

A few teams in the top 10 are in need of quarterbacks, but they might not select signal-callers because of how weak the 2019 draft class is.

After Oregon's Justin Herbert opted to return to school for another season, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock, West Virginia's Will Grier, Daniel Jones from Duke and Ryan Finley of NC State are the best prospects available.

However, selecting some of these players in the top half of the first round might be too much of a risk to be selected at that part of the draft.

Haskins appears to be the best option available for teams like the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, but there is one move that could alter the complexion of the quarterback class.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is set to play baseball for the Oakland Athletics, as he was taken with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

But if Murray opts to extend his football career, the Heisman Trophy winner should be a coveted draft piece after passing for 4,000 yards and rushing for 1,000 yards.

Of the top quarterback prospects, four of them ranked in the top 10 in passing yards in the FBS, as Haskins and Murray were second and third, respectively, while Grier was sixth and Finley was eighth.

