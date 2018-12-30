Contract Incentives for Nick Foles, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gates, Weddle, Edelman

Contract Incentives for Nick Foles, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gates, Weddle, EdelmanDecember 30, 2018
There's a lot on the line in Week 17, with NFL postseason positions up in the air, coaches on the hot seat and the draft order yet to be settled. And for a number of players, there are still contract incentives that can be reached in the final games of the regular season.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, for instance, is playing for more than just a postseason berth Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Eagles QB Nick Foles has already earned $2M in incentives this season, and he gets another $250K with a win today. For every game they reach in the playoffs, he gets $500K and another $500K with each win. A look at what's after this season 👇🏼 https://t.co/LGCVMLX8BG
Then there's Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, whose 2019 base salary will increase by $375,000 if he scores two touchdowns Sunday to reach 12 for the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Those two aren't alone. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle and New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman are among the players who could earn significant bonuses Sunday:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Update: Antonioo Gates needs 31 catches AND/OR 4 TD catches this season for the $1.25 million bonus. So he needs three catches and two TD receptions today vs. the Broncos to cash in on his $1.25 million incentive. https://t.co/d4MxpViZXF
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Ravens’ S Eric Weddle has a $1 million incentive if he’s selected to the Pro Bowl, which he was, and if the Ravens make the postseason, which they can do with a win today against the Browns. $1 million on the line....
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman has a $500,000 incentive for 70 receptions and seven touchdowns this season; he heads into Sunday’s regular-season finale with 69 catches and five touchdowns, and needs one reception and two scores against the Jets for a half million dollars.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NFL Playoff Scenarios: What to Watch for Today