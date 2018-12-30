Contract Incentives for Nick Foles, Travis Kelce, Antonio Gates, Weddle, Edelman

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

There's a lot on the line in Week 17, with NFL postseason positions up in the air, coaches on the hot seat and the draft order yet to be settled. And for a number of players, there are still contract incentives that can be reached in the final games of the regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, for instance, is playing for more than just a postseason berth Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Then there's Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, whose 2019 base salary will increase by $375,000 if he scores two touchdowns Sunday to reach 12 for the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Those two aren't alone. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle and New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman are among the players who could earn significant bonuses Sunday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.