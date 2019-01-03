Projecting 2019 NFL Draft Stock of CFB Title Game's Biggest Stars

3 of 5

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Lawrence, one of the most talented defensive linemen in the country, was in the news for the wrong reason this past week when he was suspended for the Cotton Bowl because of a positive drug test. NFL teams will do their due diligence on the situation, but it definitely didn't help his draft stock.

Putting the suspension aside, Lawrence's game on the field is worthy of first-round consideration. You won't find many defensive line prospects at 6'4" and 350 pounds who are able to get off the snap quite like Lawrence.

Lawrence can be a tough assignment for any offensive lineman, and he can be disruptive as a pass-rusher with his strength and countermoves. Consistency is still an issue for Lawrence, but the right team in need of a big defensive tackle will have a hard time passing on him.

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

In such a crowded group of defensive linemen, Davis was expected to be at the top heading into this season. While Quinnen Williams has stolen the spotlight a bit from Davis, the talented Crimson Tide prospect should still be a first-round pick.

It's not common to see a 6'7" defensive lineman consistently win the leverage battle like Davis. Thanks to that size and his length, Davis does a good job of keeping himself extended so that he can disengage at the right time to make a play.

While Davis is far from the most explosive athlete in this DL class, his size, strength (306 lbs) and technique will make him an appealing prospect later in the first round for a team that is looking for a menacing 3- or 5-technique.

Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

LSU's Greedy Williams and Georgia's Deandre Baker top the list of cornerback prospects in this draft class, but Mullen has been shooting up boards across the league. He's firmly established himself as a first-round prospect despite a less than ideal performance in the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame.

Length is a common trait among the prospects listed here, and that's the case for Mullen, who still has some room to grow into his 6'1", 195-pound frame. His play speed and hip fluidity, which allows him to stay in phase with receivers downfield, are what make him stand out. What I love most about Mullen is his aggressiveness and willingness to get dirty in run support or on special teams.

Mullen can get a bit too grabby at times, which is an issue we've seen with young defensive backs in the NFL before. With the right coaching, however, Mullen has a chance to be one of the league's top shutdown corners.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

Wilson, one of my favorite prospects in this upcoming draft, can be overlooked at times with all of the talent surrounding him on Alabama's defense. NFL teams are still paying attention to him, however, because he has first-round potential written all over him.

Wilson possesses natural instincts and consistently shows a good first step toward the play. At 6'2", 239 pounds, he doesn't possess elite size or length to help him disengage from blockers, but he has an excellent base to generate power through his hips at the point of contact when engaging those blockers in order to constrict his gap and minimize rushing lanes.

Explosiveness and closing speed are some of Wilson's best traits, but sometimes, he can be overaggressive and take poor angles toward the ball-carrier.

Teams looking for someone willing to take on blockers and help his teammates make plays will have a hard time passing on Wilson.