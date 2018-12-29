NFL Draft 2019: Updated Mock Draft Before Regular-Season Finales

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Week 17 of the NFL schedule has a way of transforming the league from one of haves and have nots to the haves and the will-have-laters.

The former will spend the weekend either jostling for playoff positioning, fighting for a postseason spot or—for the most fortunate—resting their regulars for the challenges ahead. The latter will use the next couple days to sort out the order for the 2019 draft and potentially open avenues to the most coveted prospects in the class.

Let's break down a one-round mock draft (order courtesy of Tankathon.com), then spotlight two intriguing storylines to follow.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

7. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

8. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

10. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

11. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

12. Denver Broncos: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

17. Cleveland Browns: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

20. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

21. Minnesota Vikings: Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

22. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

23. Seattle Seahawks: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

24. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Houston Texans: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State

Who's Trading Down?

With a relatively underwhelming crop of quarterbacks and few quarterback-needy clubs at the top of the draft, maybe the better question is who would trade up.

The trade-down candidates are nearly endless. Assuming Bosa avoids a disastrous combine, he appears deserving of the No. 1 pick, regardless which team gets it. But the squad selecting second—or any spot after—should be open for business at the right price.

There are several clubs atop the draft board needing pass rushers and interior bulldozers, and this prospect group offers both in abundance. That means teams like the 49ers, Jets and Raiders should be open both to grabbing a top-shelf lineman at their given position or moving down a few spots to grab a second-tier option and add draft capital.

As for the trade-up teams, you're basically looking at any club on the quarterback hunt. That might mean the Buccaneers, depending on how they feel about going forward with Jameis Winston. That likely includes both the Giants and Jaguars—and, if they're bold enough to make a big offer, maybe the Dolphins and Redskins, too.

Which QB Goes First?

The best quarterback in this class is...no longer in the draft. Oregon's Justin Herbert seemed to have the inside track on being the first signal-caller selected, but the 20-year-old is going back to Eugene for a senior season he'll spend with his younger brother, four-star tight end Patrick Herbert.

So, the title of QB1 in the 2019 draft could go to Ohio State's Haskins, Missouri's Lock, Duke's Jones or even West Virginia's Will Grier.

Haskins gets the nod here, though only by a single spot over Lock. Jones is the only other quarterback who makes our first-round cut.

The stat sheet says Haskins should be the clear favorite. The Heisman Trophy's bronze medalist threw for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. His film is highly intriguing, there's just not much of it. The third-year sophomore has only started one season at Ohio State.

"There's a lot to like about him as a prospect: he has a big arm, shows great anticipation on his throws, takes care of the ball and has solid athleticism (though he's not a great runner)," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "The high ceiling is there, and that's what NFL teams want."

The 6'4", 225-pound Lock is loaded with tools, although he seemed to utilize them better in 2017 (3,964 yards, 44 touchdowns) than 2018 (3,125 yards, 25 scores). That said, he did improve his completion percentage and cut down on his interceptions as a senior.