NFL Picks Week 17: Reviewing Expert Predictions, Vegas Odds and Final Schedule

The late window of games for Week 17 of the NFL season will shape the complexion of the playoff picture in both conferences.

After a slow start to Sunday with a handful of playoff teams jockeying for seeding in the early-afternoon window, the 4:25 p.m. ET games will force you to use multiple screens.

The AFC North, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a first-round bye in the NFC and the final wild-card position in the NFC are all up for grabs.

While we watch multiple games at home, the teams involved in the playoff situations will have personnel dedicated to scoreboard watching as well, as scores in other games could affect what teams do in their contests.

Week 17 Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET

Miami at Buffalo (-4.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets at New England (-13.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston (-6.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Detroit at Green Bay (-8.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at New Orleans (-7.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas at New York Giants (-6) (1 p.m., Fox)

Oakland at Kansas City (-13.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) at Denver (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (-10) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Minnesota (-4.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Seattle (-13.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia (-6.5) at Washington (4:25 p.m. Fox)

Indianapolis (-3.5) at Tennessee (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Picks against the spread in bold.

Expert Predictions

According to NFL Pick Watch, the majority of NFL experts who have made their Week 17 picks believe the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will win.

In that scenario, the Vikings would land the No. 6 seed in the NFC and the Eagles will be left out of the playoffs.

In the key AFC games, the experts are siding with Baltimore, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

If those three teams win, the Ravens take the AFC North, the Colts earn the second wild-card berth and the Steelers are eliminated along with the Tennessee Titans.

A handful of teams received every pick from experts so far, including New England, Green Bay and Kansas City.

Picks

Baltimore 24, Cleveland 13

If the Cleveland Browns were still alive in the playoff hunt, their AFC North clash with the Ravens should have been the Sunday night game.

Instead, the Browns get a chance to continue their impressive form by playing spoiler against a divisional rival.

Baltimore's current offensive approach with Lamar Jackson at quarterback doesn't feel like it will continue to work, but it does because the Ravens execute the run-first system so well.

In the Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson showed he's capable of beating a playoff-caliber team through the air as well.

Jackson recorded 203 passing yards, with his biggest play coming on a 68-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With the AFC North on the line, Jackson should be able to achieve success on the ground against the Browns' 24th-ranked rushing defense.

Cleveland's passing defense isn't much better, as it sits 27th in the NFL, and during their string of five wins in six games, the Browns conceded at least 16 points to their opponents.

Baltimore's defense has been stellar during a similar run of games, as it has let in 22 points over the last two weeks against Tampa Bay and the Chargers.

Although Baker Mayfield will make a few plays to keep the Browns in the game, the Ravens' smothering defense will take control in the second half.

With the defense thriving, all Jackson has to do is make one big play with his arm or legs to seal Baltimore's postseason fate.

Los Angeles Rams 31, San Francisco 17

How things play out at the Los Angeles Coliseum could determine the results in Minnesota and Washington.

The Los Angeles Rams are in possession of the No. 2 seed, but if they lose and the Chicago Bears defeat the Vikings, they would drop to the No. 3 seed because of their head-to-head loss to Matt Nagy's team.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Since the situation in the NFC is a bit complex, all eyes will be on the score between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Bears don't think the Rams will lose, they could pull their starters and allow the Vikings to win, which would then eliminate the Eagles.

However, if the Bears believe the 49ers have a chance of upsetting the Rams deep into the second half, different results could occur.

The Bears know firsthand that the 49ers have been playing better than their record in recent weeks, as Kyle Shanahan's team almost knocked off Chicago in Week 16.

The Niners beat Seattle and Denver before playing the Bears tight, and with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft almost out of sight, they could play for the win and surprise the Rams.

Another facet of this situation involves the health of Rams running back Todd Gurley, who is still day-to-day, per Myles Simmons of the team's official website.

If the Rams opt to rest Gurley, San Francisco could load the box and make Jared Goff, who has had some shaky performances of late, beat it while clogging up the rushing lanes for backup C.J. Anderson.

The 49ers will keep the NFC West clash close enough to give the Bears hope of earning the No. 2 seed going into the second half, but eventually, the Rams will close out the game with Goff gaining more confidence off a pair of touchdown passes.

How the Bears react to the goings on in Los Angeles remains to be seen, but whichever way they approach it will affect who they play in the wild-card round.

