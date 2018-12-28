Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It's the final gameweek of the 2018 NFL regular season. This means if you're playing in a season-long fantasy league, it's time to win yourself a championship—or at least a consolation bracket. If you're playing daily fantasy sports (DFS), well, it's always time to try winning a bit of cash.

Either way, navigating the final week of the regular season can be a little tricky. Teams that have either locked themselves into a postseason seed or that have missed the playoffs entirely don't have tons of incentive to play all their stars. This is especially true for stars dealing with injuries.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hip) is one such player, but he has not been ruled out.

The New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys are stuck in their playoff positions, so we'll be leaving them out of our Week 17 positional rankings. We'll rank our top players at each fantasy position—based on PPR scoring formats—and take a closer look at some of the matchups we love the most in Week 17.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Oakland Raiders: 315 yards passing, 3 TDs

2. Russell Wilson vs. Arizona Cardinals: 275 yards passing, 20 yards rushing, 3 TDs

3. Jared Goff vs. San Francisco 49ers: 300 yards passing, 3 TDs

4. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 300 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

5. Matt Ryan at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 275 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

6. Andrew Luck at Tennessee Titans: 260 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

7. Tom Brady vs. New York Jets: 280 yards passing, 2 TDs

8. Philip Rivers at Denver Broncos: 275 yards passing, 2 TDs

9. Lamar Jackson vs. Cleveland Browns: 190 yards passing, 60 yards rushing, 2 TDs

10. Jameis Winston vs. Atlanta Falcons: 290 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Matchup to Love: Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers can still get into the postseason, but it isn't going to be easy. They have to knock off the Cincinnati Bengals while needing the Cleveland Browns to upset the Baltimore Ravens. Winning is the first part of the equation, though, which is why the Steelers will be playing their starters.

This makes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a top fantasy option. He'll spend all (or at least most of) four quarters shredding a Bengals team that is injury-riddled, demoralized and lacking a reason to fight.

Cincinnati's defense, which allowed 284 yards and three touchdowns to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 16, has been bad most of the season—particularly against quarterbacks. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018, according to FantasyPros.

Expect the Steelers to win big and for Roethlisberger to have a field day.

Running Backs

1. Joe Mixon at Pittsburgh Steelers: 105 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Melvin Gordon at Denver Broncos: 95 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Saquon Barkley vs. Dallas Cowboys: 90 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 35 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Christian McCaffrey at New Orleans Saints: 80 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 120 yards rushing, 1 reception, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals: 130 yards rushing, 1 reception, 10 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Gus Edwards vs. Cleveland Browns: 110 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Damien Williams vs. Oakland Raiders: 90 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Jaylen Samuels vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Derrick Henry vs. Indianapolis Colts: 140 yards rushing, 1 TD

11. Nick Chubb at Baltimore Ravens: 85 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. David Johnson at Seattle Seahawks: 85 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Jamaal Williams vs. Detroit Lions: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Tarik Cohen at Minnesota Vikings: 40 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving, 1 TD

15. Leonard Fournette at Houston Texans: 100 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 15 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. James White vs. New York Jets: 20 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 60 yards receiving, 1 TD

17. Tevin Coleman at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 60 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

18. Sony Michel vs. New York Jets: 120 yards rushing, 1 TD

19. Duke Johnson at Baltimore Ravens: 20 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving

20. Peyton Barber vs. Atlanta Falcons: 90 yards rushing, 1 TD

Matchup to Love: Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have had a resurgent rushing attack this season, thanks in large part to Chris Carson. He has already topped the 1,000-yard mark and has emerged as the guy the offense leans on.

"He has had a great year," head coach Pete Carroll said, per John Boyle of the team's official website. "I hope everybody just loves the way he plays."

Fantasy owners should love watching Carson in the season finale. While Seattle doesn't have a ton to play for, it does need a win to stay locked in the fifth seed. A loss, and a Minnesota Vikings win could drop them to No. 6.

This means Carson and the offense should be playing hard, and they will be up against a defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 140 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Antonio Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 130 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Mike Evans vs. Atlanta Falcons: 8 receptions, 150 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Julian Edelman vs. New York Jets: 10 receptions, 130 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Keenan Allen at Denver Broncos: 7 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Davante Adams vs. Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 5 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Robert Woods vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Stefon Diggs vs. Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Adam Thielen vs. Chicago Bears: 9 receptions, 100 yards receiving

12. TY Hilton at Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Brandin Cooks vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Doug Baldwin vs. Arizona Cardinals: 7 receptions, 105 yards receiving

15. Jarvis Landry at Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. Kenny Golladay at Green Bay Packers: 7 receptions, 80 yards receiving

17. Alshon Jeffery at Washington Redskins: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

18. Calvin Ridley at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving

19. Corey Davis vs. Indianapolis Colts: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving

20. Larry Fitzgerald at Seattle Seahawks: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving

Matchup to Love: Julian Edelman vs. New York Jets

The New England Patriots have clawed their way back into the No. 2 seed in the AFC. All they need to secure it is a home win against the New York Jets. They still have a shot at the No. 1 seed too if the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both lose in Week 17.

Because there is plenty at stake here, we can expect New England to play its starters. This is great news for owners of wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman is already a must-start because of his PPR potential. However, he has a tremendous matchup against a Jets defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Expect Edelman to be a massive piece of the Patriots offense in Week 17 and to finish as a top-five fantasy wideout.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. George Kittle at Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Jared Cook at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Zach Ertz at Washington Redskins: 5 receptions, 75 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Eric Ebron at Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Vance McDonald vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

7. Evan Engram vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 75 yards receiving

8. Austin Hooper at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving

9. Cameron Brate vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 receptions, 75 yards receiving

10. C.J. Uzomah at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 60 yards receiving

Defense/Special Teams

1. Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: 13 points allowed, 5 sacks, 3 INT, 1 FF

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: 17 points allowed, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 2 FF

3. Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 17 points allowed, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FF

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 16 points allowed, 2 INT, 3 sacks, 1 FF

5. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: 16 points allowed, 1 INT, 3 sacks, 1 FF

6. Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: 20 points allowed, 2 INT, 3 sacks

7. Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 20 points allowed, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 1 FF

8. Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: 21 points allowed, 1 INT, 3 sacks

9. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: 23 points allowed, 2 INT, 4 sacks

10. Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 24 points allowed, 2 INT, 4 sacks