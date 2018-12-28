Re-Drafting the 2018 NFL Draft's 1st Round

30 of 32

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Original selection: Mike Hughes, CB

Re-draft selection: James Daniels, G/C

Despite going into the draft with a deep cornerback group, the Minnesota Vikings selected Mike Hughes at No. 30. At the beginning of the season, Trae Waynes struggled to stay healthy. As a result, Hughes played at least 78 percent of the defensive snaps in four of the first five weeks.

Unfortunately, Hughes landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Waynes continues to suit up and is second on the team in pass breakups (eight). With Xavier Rhodes and Mackensie Alexander under team control beyond this season, it's best to address a need in this spot.

The Vikings can overlook depth in the secondary to strengthen the interior of the offensive line. An imbalanced attack likely contributed to the decision to fire offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after a Week 14 loss to the Seahawks. In the following contest, Minnesota recorded a season-high 220 rushing yards in a 41-17 victory over the Dolphins.

Although the Vikings have the running back talent to move the chains, quality guards could elevate the rushing offense.

At Iowa, Daniels spent most of his time at center. But according to Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, he's fared well at left guard with the Bears: "Daniels has been technically sound since he was inserted into the lineup and advanced for just turning 21. He has displayed good play strength, but his intelligence showed [in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams]."

In Week 8, Daniels logged his first start and held the role since; he'd have a shot to surpass 2017 fifth-rounder Danny Isidora for the lead role at left guard once Tom Compton's contract expires at the end of the year.