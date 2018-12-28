NFL Draft 2019: Latest Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Don't let all the playoff talk fool you. The end of the NFL regular season counts for all 32 teams, especially those interested in their draft positioning.

There will be plenty of time to talk about the postseason picture once the field of 12 gets set. This week will also have a profound impact on the future of the league for teams on the outside looking to make a quick turnaround.

Heading into Week 17, here is what the 2019 NFL draft order looks like and players who will shape this year's first-round class.

2019 NFL Draft Order

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-12): Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-11): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

3. New York Jets (4-11): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

4. Oakland Raiders (4-11): Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions (5-10): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants (5-10): Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

7. Buffalo Bills (5-10): Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10): Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

10. Carolina Panthers (6-9): Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

11. Atlanta Falcons (6-9): Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

12. Denver Broncos (6-9): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

13. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9): Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers (6-8-1): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

15. Miami Dolphins (7-8): Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

16. Washington (7-8): Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

17. Cleveland Browns (7-7-1): Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

18. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1): Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

20. Tennessee Titans (9-6): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

21. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1): Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

22. Indianapolis Colts (9-6): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

24. Baltimore Ravens (9-6): A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

25. Seattle Seahawks (9-6): Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

26. Houston Texans (10-5): Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

27. New England Patriots (10-5): Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

28. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

29. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4): Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

30. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

31. Los Angeles Rams (12-3): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Raekwon Davis, DE, Alabama

Edge-Rushers Dominate

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The consensus around the 2019 NFL draft coming into this season was that edge-rushers were going to be plentiful.

B/R's Matt Miller wrote last May that particular group of players could make for an "epic class" as more teams seek help bringing down the opposing quarterback.

"Scouts and evaluators originally viewed the 2018 draft class as weak at the defensive end and defensive tackle positions, but in every conversation about Bradley Chubb or Maurice Hurst or other pass-rushers in this year's class, each evaluator undoubtedly points to next year's class with big eyes and unguarded excitement."

Miller added players in this class have drawn comparisons to Aaron Donald, Joey Bosa and Ndamukong Suh.

Ohio State star Nick Bosa headlines the group, despite playing just three games as a junior. Per ESPN.com's Todd McShay, the Buckeyes star should fit in nicely with the Arizona Cardinals' 4-3 defensive scheme and play immediately with Markus Golden eligible for free agency.

Ed Oliver is a potential wild card, though it seems unlikely he will fall out of the top 10 because his raw talent is so good.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote in November some scouts view Oliver as "high-maintenance" and "a guy who's gotten things his way a lot" since arriving in Houston three years ago.

Oliver also had a high-profile sideline incident with Houston head coach Major Applewhite on Nov. 16 about defensive lineman wearing a jacket on the sidelines during a 48-17 win over Tulane.

The Race to be QB1

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While teams needing help at edge-rusher appear to have their share of choices, it's a bad time to need a quarterback.

An already-thin crop of signal-callers took a hit on Wednesday when Oregon star Justin Herbert announced he would return to school for his senior season.

Herbert's absence could be good news for Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, assuming he makes the leap to the NFL after a breakout 2018.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Haskins received good news from the NFL's college personnel advisory board about his draft potential:

Duke's Daniel Jones can't compete with Haskins in the statistical category—the redshirt junior completed 59 percent of his attempts with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Despite those modest numbers, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel highlighted some of the reasons NFL teams will be drawn to Jones:

"Jones lacks the buzz from Duke's modest 7-5 season. But he's a 6'5", 220-pound classically built NFL-style quarterback. ... He was injured for two games this season and his affiliation with David Cutcliffe—the Manning family quarterback tutor—goes a long way in NFL circles. It would be a surprise in NFL circles if he doesn't end up in the first round."

There's also the ongoing discussion around reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray's impending decision to continue his football career or report to the Oakland Athletics in MLB.

Per Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com, at least one AFC scout would give Murray a first-round grade if he declared for the draft:

The good news for teams at the top of the draft is they have potential long-term answers at quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals (Josh Rosen) and New York Jets (Sam Darnold) got their guys last year. The San Francisco 49ers will hope Jimmy Garoppolo returns from his torn ACL and looks like the player who took the league by storm at the end of 2017.

Quarterbacks will always be in high demand, so expect to see players like West Virginia's Will Grier and Missouri's Drew Lock rise during the draft process. But this could be a year where the more interesting names at the position are selected on Day 2.

Perfect Fit: N'Keal Harry to Indianapolis Colts

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Andrew Luck can use another option on the outside to complement T.Y. Hilton. The Colts' No. 2 receiver this season has been Chester Rogers, who ranks behind tight end Eric Ebron and running back Nyheim Hines in targets (68) receptions (50) and averages just 9.1 yards per catch.

General manager Chris Ballard has done a terrific job rebuilding the Colts roster through the draft. Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, Braden Smith and Hines are all rookies.

In Miller's most recent mock draft, he offered this assessment of how Harry would fit in Indianapolis' offense.

"Harry has the playmaking ability to warrant a Round 1 selection, especially as he offers a bigger frame (6'4", 213 pounds) opposite T.Y. Hilton," Miller wrote.

Luck has put to bed any concerns about his health with a dazzling 2018 season. The Colts star has thrown for 4,308 yards and 36 touchdowns without a strong complement of receivers to offer support.

The Colts are going to be a scary team in the AFC moving forward with Luck back at full strength and a roster coming into its own.