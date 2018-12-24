Former Lions GM Matt Millen Undergoes Successful Heart Transplant Surgery

PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 20: Matt Millen, an ESPN analyst, on field before the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images )
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Former Detroit Lions general manager Matt Millen underwent successful heart transplant surgery Monday.

“Doctors said the heart was a perfect match and he is doing well. The surgery went smoothly," Millen's wife, Pat, told Peter King of NBC Sports.

Millen, who suffered amyloidosis, had been in the hospital since October awaiting a transplant. He took a leave of absence from his job as a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network upon his diagnosis.

