NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, TV Info and Latest Wild-Card Scenarios

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

No matter how long their NFL playoff run lasts, the New Orleans Saints won't play outdoors again in the 2018-19 season.

There wasn't a bigger Week 16 winner than Drew Brees and Co., who locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with their come-from-behind 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the playoff picture coming further into focus, let's break down the 2018-19 postseason schedule and check in on the current playoff scenarios.

AFC Playoffs

Schedule

Wild Card Round: Saturday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 6

Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13

Conference Championships: Sunday, Jan. 20

Super Bowl LIII: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Current Playoff Picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

2. New England Patriots (10-5)

3. Houston Texans (10-5)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Only two AFC playoff tickets remain unclaimed, and both are up for grabs between division rivals.

The Ravens took control of the AFC North, first by stopping the formerly red-hot Chargers on Saturday then by seeing the Steelers fall short against the Saints a day later.

All that's standing between Baltimore and the division crown now is a home tilt with the Browns. Win that game—or have Pittsburgh lose to Cincinnati—and the Ravens will have their first division title since the Super Bowl run of 2012-13.

The Colts, meanwhile, rode a 357-yard, two-score performance from Andrew Luck to their eighth victory in their last nine games. The Titans, Indy's AFC South siblings, stayed alive despite losing Marcus Mariota to a stinger, squeezing enough out of Derrick Henry and Blaine Gabbert to rally for a potentially season-saving win.

Indy will travel to Indy in Week 17 with the winner scoring its spot in the postseason. There's even a chance the victor could be playing for the AFC South title thanks to Houston's loss against Philadelphia on Sunday.

NFC Playoffs

Schedule

Wild Card Round: Saturday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 6

Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13

Conference Championships: Sunday, Jan. 20

Super Bowl LIII: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Current Playoff Picture

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The NFC playoff picture isn't cemented just yet, but it looks pretty close.

The Saints won't budge from the top line. The Rams ensured they'll retain the inside track for second into the final weekend.

The Bears did just enough to beat the 49ers and clinch at least the NFC's No. 3 seed. The Cowboys are perched on the No. 4 line, with their win over the Buccaneers also yielding the NFC East crown. The Seahawks used three touchdown passes by Russell Wilson and two rushing scores from Chris Carson to knock off the Chiefs and punch their wild-card ticket.

Only one seat at the table is unfilled, and it's going to one of two teams. The Vikings control their own destiny, although they'll still need to handle the Bears in Week 17. The Eagles need help to get in, but they do have the easier matchup against the undermanned Redskins.