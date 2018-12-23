NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

It's Week 16 in the NFL, the penultimate round of games for the 2018 season.

That means finals matchups in plenty of leagues around the country. And it also means playoff positioning in the real games, for both the AFC and the NFC.

As usual, some of the game's biggest stars are having their say in both formats, real and fantasy. The top fantasy performers from each game can be found below, followed by standings and write-ups on the week's leaders.

Week 16 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Redskins 16-25 Titans Derrick Henry 84 yds, TD Ravens 22-10 Chargers BAL D/ST 10 points allowed, 2 INT, FMBL recovered, TD Bengals 18-26 Browns Baker Mayfield 27-of-37, 284 yds, 3 TD, 16 rush yds Jaguars 17-7 Dolphins JAX D/ST 7 points allowed, INT, FMBL recovered, TD Buccaneers 20-27 Cowboys Dak Prescott 20-of-25, 161 yds, TD, 2 rush yds, TD Giants 27-28 Colts Andrew Luck 31-of-47, 357 yds, 2 TD, INT, 13 rush yds Bills 12-24 Patriots Sony Michel 116 rush yds, TD Falcons 24-10 Panthers Matt Ryan 15-of-26, 239 yds, 3 TD Vikings 27-9 Lions Kyle Rudolph 9 rec, 122 yds, 2 TD Texans 30-32 Eagles Deshaun Watson 29-of-40, 339 yds, 2 TD, 49 rush yds, 2 TD Packers 44-38 Jets Aaron Rodgers 37-of-55, 442 yds, 2 TD, 32 rush yds, 2 TD Standard Scoring

Week 16 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (11-3) Saints (12-2) 2 Patriots (10-5) Rams (11-3) 3 Texans (10-5) Bears (10-4) 4 Steelers (8-5-1) Cowboys (9-6) Wild Card Chargers (11-4) Seahawks (8-6) Wild Card Ravens (9-6) Vikings (8-6-1) 7 Colts (9-6) Eagles (8-7) 8 Titans (9-6) Redskins (7-8) 9 Browns (7-7-1) Packers (6-8-1) 10 Dolphins (7-8) Falcons (6-9) 11 Broncos (6-8) Panthers (6-9) 12 Bengals (6-9) Giants (5-10) 13 Bills (5-10) Buccaneers (5-10) 14 Jaguars (5-10) Lions (5-10) 15 Jets (4-11) 49ers (4-10) 16 Raiders (3-11) Cardinals (3-11) NFL

Nick Foles

For the second year in a row, Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles is more than rising to the occasion with Carson Wentz sidelined.

After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory last season, Foles has his team charging again. Back-to-back wins have given Philadelphia a 31 percent shot at the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.

And Sunday's win came in large part because of Foles, who went 35-of-49 for 471 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The NFL posted video of one of his best throws of the day, a bomb that led to an 83-yard touchdown for Nelson Agholor:

If he didn't already have folk-hero status among Philadelphia-area sports fans, resurrecting this season should surely do the trick.

Deshaun Watson

Foles wasn't the only quarterback who put up big numbers in the Eagles' 32-30 win over the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson went toe-to-toe with him on the way to 29-of-40 passing, 339 yards, two passing touchdowns, 49 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The NFL shared one of his most impressive plays of the day, in which he shook off three would-be sacks before connecting downfield:

The Texans may have lost two of three, but they're all but in the postseason already. And Watson is one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons.

If he gets hot, Houston could make an interesting run.

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his highest total of the season for standard fantasy points in Sunday's 44-38 win over the New York Jets. Rodgers had a whopping 44 fantasy points.

He went 37-of-55 for 442 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He added another 32 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The NFL shared video of the game-winning score in overtime:

Tales of Rodgers' demise may have been exaggerated.

Prior to this season, he had averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game, first all time among players with at least 100 games. After Sunday's performance, his 2018 average is up to 20.8.

Kyle Rudolph

The Minnesota Vikings pushed their shot at the playoffs up over 75 percent, per FiveThirtyEight, with a 27-9 beatdown of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. And tight end Kyle Rudolph did a big chunk of the damage.

Prior to this one, Rudolph had only cleared double-digit fantasy points once this season. He racked up a whopping 26 against Detroit.

Rudolph reeled in nine receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was shared by the NFL:

If Rudolph has finally clicked in this season, he picked a pretty good time to do it. Riding the momentum of this Sunday's performance would give Minnesota a more dynamic offense and a chance to live up to the team's preseason hype.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN's FantasyCast.