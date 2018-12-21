NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL with Post-Game Jersey Swaps

NFL players are picking up a tradition that started with international soccer stars. After games, players sign and exchange jerseys as a sign of respect. Watch the video above to see which NFL stars have swapped threads so far this season.


