Grading Each MLB Team's Offseason Moves Entering 2019

Richard Drew/Associated Press

There's a lot left to be decided this offseason, starting with the free-agency destinations of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

That said, there's also a lot that has already happened, from impact signings to blockbuster trades, so let's take this opportunity as we approach 2019 to unpack what's happened so far this winter.

Rosters are obviously still incomplete, but we've graded each team based on what it has done so far this offseason and its remaining needs that require attention.

Teams were given grades of A, B, C, D or F based on their offseasons to date.

Think of a "C" as satisfactory, while anything above represents an offseason winner and anything below an offseason loser.

Note: Italics indicate that a player is not a member of the 40-man roster.