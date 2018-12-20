Former NFL WR Dorial Green-Beckham Arrested, Charged with Felony Drug Possession

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony drug possession, TMZ Sports reported.

According to TMZ, Green-Beckham fled the scene when police responded to a call to a Missouri residence. Officers caught up to him and allege he was carrying one pound of marijuana and "several vials of THC oil" in a backpack.

Police also seized seven pounds of marijuana from the residence in which Green-Beckham was present but don't believe it belonged to him.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Green-Beckham spent two seasons in the NFL. He last appeared for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The team waived him in June 2017.

The Missouri Tigers dismissed Green-Beckham from the football program in April 2014 after another Missouri student alleged he forcibly gained entry into her apartment and shoved her down a flight of stairs. The woman didn't press formal charges against Green-Beckham.

In December 2017, the 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He subsequently received probation after pleading guilty in September.