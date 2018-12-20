Former NFL WR Dorial Green-Beckham Arrested, Charged with Felony Drug Possession

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Dorial Green-Beckham #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 21-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony drug possession, TMZ Sports reported.

According to TMZ, Green-Beckham fled the scene when police responded to a call to a Missouri residence. Officers caught up to him and allege he was carrying one pound of marijuana and "several vials of THC oil" in a backpack.

Police also seized seven pounds of marijuana from the residence in which Green-Beckham was present but don't believe it belonged to him.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Green-Beckham spent two seasons in the NFL. He last appeared for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The team waived him in June 2017.

The Missouri Tigers dismissed Green-Beckham from the football program in April 2014 after another Missouri student alleged he forcibly gained entry into her apartment and shoved her down a flight of stairs. The woman didn't press formal charges against Green-Beckham.

In December 2017, the 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He subsequently received probation after pleading guilty in September.

Related

    Saints' Jordan: Big Ben Isn't a Hall of Famer 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints' Jordan: Big Ben Isn't a Hall of Famer 😳

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Suspends Gordon Indefinitely

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Suspends Gordon Indefinitely

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Gordon Leaving the Patriots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Gordon Leaving the Patriots

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert NFL Week 16 Picks ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert NFL Week 16 Picks ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report