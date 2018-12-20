TMZ: Former NFL WR Titus Young Released from Prison After Nearly 2 Years

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Titus Young was released from prison Saturday after serving nearly two years, according to TMZ Sports.

Young pleaded no contest to one count of felony battery causing serious bodily injury in 2017 after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street fight in 2016.

While Young was sentenced to four years in prison, he was paroled more than two years early.

Young was arrested on multiple occasions prior to his imprisonment, and he was placed on probation after attacking people at a mental health facility in 2015, per TMZ Sports.

The Detroit Lions selected Young in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Boise State. He went on to play two seasons with the team.

In 26 career regular-season games, Young had 81 receptions for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The St. Louis Rams claimed Young off waivers from the Lions in February 2013, but they released him shortly thereafter. He never played for the Rams.