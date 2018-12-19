Saints Stay Betting Odds Favorite to Win Super Bowl 53 Followed by Rams, Chiefs

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are the Super Bowl favorites heading into Week 16 of the NFL regular season.

According to Bovada, the Saints are +260 to win their second title. The Los Angeles Rams have dropped their last two games, but they remain the second favorites behind the Saints at +425. The Kansas City Chiefs come in third at +550.

The Saints didn't look great in their Week 15 game with the Carolina Panthers but walked away with a 12-9 win nonetheless.

It's somewhat concerning that Drew Brees has averaged 175.5 yards over New Orleans' last four games. Through the Saints' first 10 games, Brees was averaging 296.4 yards through the air.

The Saints are eighth in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, so they aren't as reliant on Brees as they have been in recent years. Still, the 12-time Pro Bowler will need to be at his best for New Orleans to reach the Super Bowl.

Granted, the Rams have problems of their own. They're 20th in both total defense (363.1 yards per game) and scoring defense (24.5 points), while Jared Goff has one touchdown and seven interceptions over the past three weeks.

The Saints already have a head-to-head win over the Rams, and they're one win away from clinching home-field advantage. Because of that, New Orleans is the obvious Super Bowl favorite.

In the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers at +1800 could be a dark horse. They're fresh off a 17-10 home win over the New England Patriots, and they have the talent to go toe to toe with anybody in the league.

Pittsburgh's Week 16 matchup will be a barometer for whether the team is a true title contender. Beating the Saints in New Orleans would surely put the Steelers second in the AFC behind the Chiefs. But a defeat would likely drop them further down the pecking order.