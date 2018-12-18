Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods Included on Forbes' List of Wealthiest Celebrities

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Jordan, Owner of the Charlotte Hornets, attends a food drive to help relief of Hurricane Florence on September 21, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

Michael Jordan can't plead poverty when the time comes to potentially give Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker a max contract extension in the summer. 

Jordan, who owns the Hornets, is the fourth-wealthiest celebrity of 2018, according to Forbes' Natalie Robehmed. Jordan has a net worth of $1.7 billion, up slightly from last year, when his net worth totaled $1.4 billion.

Robehmed noted Jordan's controlling stake in the Hornets is worth $800 million on its own.

Tiger Woods also received a mention, sitting in a tie for ninth with author James Patterson. The 14-time major winner has a net worth of $800 million.

Woods could move closer to billionaire status in 2019 if he can maintain the momentum he generated from his strong finish to the PGA Tour season.

Woods tied for sixth at The Open Championship and was runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship. He wrapped up the campaign with a victory in the Tour Championship, his first win on the PGA Tour since 2013.

