NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2019: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

The NFL unveiled the full roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, with leading MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes headlining this year's list of stars.

Mahomes has helped the Kansas City Chiefs post an 11-3 record—tied for second-best in the NFL—and he's joined in the Pro Bowl by teammates Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Anthony Sherman.

Here are the full rosters for each conference, with an asterisk denoting the starters at each position, per NFL.com.

AFC

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Running Back: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

Offensive Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Guard: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive End: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free Safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets

Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets

Long Snapper: TBA

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Return Specialist: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets

Special Teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

Quarterback: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Demarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Free Safety: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants

Long Snapper: TBA

Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks

Return Specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears

Special Teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams

No team has as many Pro Bowl representatives as the Los Angeles Chargers, who are set to send seven players to Orlando, Florida: Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Melvin Ingram, Derwin James, Adrian Phillips, Mike Pouncey and Philip Rivers.

Ricky Henne of the team's official site thought Adrian Phillips' Pro Bowl honor made for a particularly impressive story:

Fans of the Oakland Raiders will want to look away from this year's Pro Bowl. The Raiders are one of three teams without a single Pro Bowl representative, which isn't surprising since Oakland owns the NFL's worst record (3-11) along with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals fans will at least get to watch Patrick Peterson when they tune into the Pro Bowl, though.

Rubbing further salt in the wound, Khalil Mack is on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl after collecting 12.5 sacks in his first 12 games with the Chicago Bears.

Not surprisingly, Tom Brady earned a ticket to Orlando. The New England Patriots quarterback has thrown for 3,979 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Brady's 14th Pro Bowl selection is tied for the most in NFL history, per the Patriots' official Twitter account.

Drew Brees is only a couple of years away from making history himself. The New Orleans Saints quarterback is a Pro Bowler for the 12th time, and he'll get the start opposite Mahomes for the NFC.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams might feel somewhat aggrieved with the voting results. Although the Rams are second in the NFC at 11-3, they have only four Pro Bowlers, one fewer than the Saints, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.