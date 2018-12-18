NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2019: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2019: Voting Results and Full List of Players AnnouncedDecember 19, 2018
The NFL unveiled the full roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, with leading MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes headlining this year's list of stars.
Mahomes has helped the Kansas City Chiefs post an 11-3 record—tied for second-best in the NFL—and he's joined in the Pro Bowl by teammates Eric Fisher, Dee Ford, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Anthony Sherman.
Here are the full rosters for each conference, with an asterisk denoting the starters at each position, per NFL.com.
AFC
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes*, Kansas City Chiefs; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers; Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Running Back: James Conner*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers; Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
Fullback: Anthony Sherman*, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City Chiefs; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight End: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts
Offensive Tackle: Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee Titans; Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Guard: David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive End: J.J. Watt*, Houston Texans; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers
Interior Lineman: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee Titans; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside Linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston Texans; Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore Ravens; Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
Cornerback: Xavien Howard*, Miami Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville Jaguars; Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free Safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
Kicker: Jason Myers*, New York Jets
Long Snapper: TBA
Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
Return Specialist: Andre Roberts*, New York Jets
Special Teamer: Adrian Phillips*, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
Quarterback: Drew Brees*, New Orleans Saints; Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running Back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angeles Rams; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings; Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Tight End: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia Eagles; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead*, New Orleans Saints; Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Offensive Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta Falcons; Max Unger, New Orleans Saints
Defensive End: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Demarcus Lawrence*, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington Redskins; Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
Inside Linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback: Kyle Fuller*, Chicago Bears; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona Cardinals; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Free Safety: Eddie Jackson*, Chicago Bears; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Strong Safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants
Kicker: Aldrick Rosas*, New York Giants
Long Snapper: TBA
Punter: Michael Dickson*, Seattle Seahawks
Return Specialist: Tarik Cohen*, Chicago Bears
Special Teamer: Cory Littleton*, Los Angeles Rams
No team has as many Pro Bowl representatives as the Los Angeles Chargers, who are set to send seven players to Orlando, Florida: Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Melvin Ingram, Derwin James, Adrian Phillips, Mike Pouncey and Philip Rivers.
Ricky Henne of the team's official site thought Adrian Phillips' Pro Bowl honor made for a particularly impressive story:
Ricky Henne @ChargersRHenne
The Bolts have an NFL leading seven Pro Bowlers...and I couldn’t be happier for @Phillips_17 He was unsigned two months after going undrafted, and then worked his way up from practice squad to where he is now - a Pro Bowler for his excellence on special teams. 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/94XLEJV2PG
Fans of the Oakland Raiders will want to look away from this year's Pro Bowl. The Raiders are one of three teams without a single Pro Bowl representative, which isn't surprising since Oakland owns the NFL's worst record (3-11) along with the Arizona Cardinals.
Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN
For first time since 2003, second time in franchise history, the #Raiders did not have a Pro Bowler selected. TE Jared Cook, C Rodney Hudson and LG Kelechi Osemele named as alternated for the NFL's all-star game.
Cardinals fans will at least get to watch Patrick Peterson when they tune into the Pro Bowl, though.
Rubbing further salt in the wound, Khalil Mack is on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl after collecting 12.5 sacks in his first 12 games with the Chicago Bears.
Not surprisingly, Tom Brady earned a ticket to Orlando. The New England Patriots quarterback has thrown for 3,979 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Brady's 14th Pro Bowl selection is tied for the most in NFL history, per the Patriots' official Twitter account.
Drew Brees is only a couple of years away from making history himself. The New Orleans Saints quarterback is a Pro Bowler for the 12th time, and he'll get the start opposite Mahomes for the NFC.
Fans of the Los Angeles Rams might feel somewhat aggrieved with the voting results. Although the Rams are second in the NFC at 11-3, they have only four Pro Bowlers, one fewer than the Saints, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.
