Yankees Rumors: Carlos Beltran to Join NYY as Special Advisor to Brian Cashman

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Carlos Beltran is reportedly set to join the New York Yankees' front office as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com provided the update Tuesday and noted Beltran, who played for the Yanks from 2014 through 2016, had the same agent as Manny Machado, which could factor into the club's pursuit of the coveted free-agent shortstop.

The 41-year-old Puerto Rico native put together an impressive resume that featured nine All-Star Game selections, three Gold Glove Awards, the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1999 and a World Series championship with the Houston Astros in 2017 during a 20-year playing career.

Along with the Yankees and Astros, he also made stops with the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

In February, Beltran said the Yanks offered him a similar assistant role after choosing Aaron Boone as their new manager, a job he also interviewed for, and he turned it down.

"But at the end of the day, after I retired and I got the interview, and I didn't get the job, I decided to go back to my initial plans of being retired for a year," he told reporters. "I wasn't really planning on being retired and jumping right back in the game right away. Being a coach or being a guy who worked in the front office, there's a lot of time and hours you have to spend at the ballpark."

The fact he was offered the role 10 months ago suggests the Yankees were always interested, and his hiring now isn't a direct correlation to Machado.

That said, any help he could provide as the team attempts to land one of the offseason's biggest prizes would be a bonus. George A. King III of the New York Post reported Machado and the Yanks are expected to meet Wednesday in NYC.

Didi Gregorius, the club's starting shortstop last season, underwent Tommy John surgery in October and isn't expected back until at least June.