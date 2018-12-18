Washington Redskins vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Double-digit favorites are 18-6 straight up this NFL betting season but only 11-12-1 against the spread. The Tennessee Titans, riders of a three-game winning streak, are lined as double-digit favorites for a near-elimination inter-conference game with the Washington Redskins on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

NFL point spread: The Titans opened as 10-point favorites; the total was 37.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.5-5.2 Titans (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington kept its playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind 16-13 victory at Jacksonville last week. The Redskins trailed the Jaguars 13-6 in the fourth quarter but drove 68 yards to a tying touchdown, got the ball back with an interception, then made two first downs and kicked a game-winning field goal at the buzzer for the outright win as seven-point dogs.

For the day Washington held a 16-11 edge in first downs, a 33-27 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-0, creating a plus-3 points differential.

Journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, making his first start for his new team, hit on 16 of 25 throws for 151 yards and a touchdown, without a pick, and ran the ball for 49 yards. Meanwhile, the Redskins defense held Jacksonville out of the end zone all day; the Jags' only touchdown came on a punt return in the second quarter.

Washington is now 4-3 both SU and ATS on the road this season. At 7-7 overall the Redskins trail Minnesota by just a half-game in the battle for the second NFC wild-card slot.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tennessee stayed alive in the AFC playoff race with a 17-0 blanking of the Giants in the rain in New Jersey last week. The Titans drove their second possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown and the defense did the rest, on the way toward the cover as 2.5-point favorites.

For the day Tennessee out-rushed New York 215-47, as Derrick Henry rumbled for 170 yards on 33 carries while the Giants' Saquon Barkley managed just 31 yards on 14 lugs. The Titans also ground out a 35/25 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 2-0, creating a plus-10 points differential.

Tennessee has now out-gained its last three opponents by 112 yards per game, going 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS at sports betting sites in the process.

At 8-6 overall the Titans trail Baltimore and Indianapolis by tie-breakers in the battle for the second AFC wild-card spot.

Smart betting pick

Tennessee owns the better running game and the better defense. Washington, meanwhile, managed one touchdown last week, two garbage-time touchdowns two weeks ago and one fluky touchdown three weeks ago. Double digits can be hard to cover in the NFL but smart money here gives the points.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games vs the Titans.

The Titans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games at home.

The total has gone over in three of the Titans' last four games.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.