NFL Standings 2018: Results, Playoff Picture and Scenarios After Week 15

Only two weekends remain in the regular season, but a shortage of upsets in Week 15 offered little clarity for the 2018 NFL playoff picture.

The Chicago Bears sealed their first postseason spot in eight years, defeating the rival Green Bay Packers to secure the NFC North. Earlier in the week, the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff berth and created a fascinating race in the AFC West.

However, several division titles and the final wild-card spot in both conferences remain up for grabs.

Feeling overwhelmed? We don't blame you, and we're here to help. The following is a complete overview of the playoff chase following Sunday's action in Week 15.

Week 15 Results

Los Angeles Chargers 29, Kansas City Chiefs 28

Houston Texans 29, New York Jets 22

Cleveland Browns 17, Denver Broncos 16

Atlanta Falcons 40, Arizona Cardinals 14

Buffalo Bills 14, Detroit Lions 13

Chicago Bears 24, Green Bay Packers 17

Cincinnati Bengals 30, Oakland Raiders 16

Indianapolis Colts 23, Dallas Cowboys 0

Minnesota Vikings 41, Miami Dolphins 17

Tennessee Titans 17, New York Giants 0

Washington 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Baltimore Ravens 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12

San Francisco 49ers 26, Seattle Seahawks 23 (OT)

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, New England Patriots 10

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

AFC Standings

East

1. New England Patriots (9-5)

2. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

3. Buffalo Bills (5-9)

4. New York Jets (4-10)

North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1)

2. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

3. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

South

1. Houston Texans (10-4)

2. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

3. Tennessee Titans (8-6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10)

West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3); clinched playoff spot

2. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3); clinched playoff spot

3. Denver Broncos (7-7)

4. Oakland Raiders (3-11)

NFC Standings

East

1. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)

2. Washington (7-7)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

4. New York Giants (5-9)

North

1. Chicago Bears (10-4); clinched division

2. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1)

4. Detroit Lions (5-9)

South

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2); clinched division

2. Carolina Panthers (6-7)

3. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9)

West

1. Los Angeles Rams (11-2); clinched division

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

3. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)

4. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

Playoff Picture

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Tom Brady had a chance to celebrate another AFC East crown, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn't let it happen. Pittsburgh's defense stopped a late drive to clip the Pats 17-10 and avoid dropping entirely out of an at-this-moment playoff spot.

The Steelers retained a half-game edge on Baltimore, which stayed at No. 6 in the AFC. Lamar Jackson collected 226 yards of total offense while leading the Ravens to a 20-12 triumph over Tampa.

Additionally, the Patriots fell a game behind the Texans for the No. 2 seed—which brings a first-round bye. Houston only needs one victory to wrap up the AFC South but requires two wins, two Patriots losses or one of each to finish there.

All of those teams are looking up at the Chiefs and Chargers in the race for home-field advantage in the AFC. Next weekend should provide some excitement, though; Kansas City travels to Seattle, while Los Angeles hosts Baltimore.

The second-place team in the AFC West will settle for the top wild-card position, the No. 5 seed. Indianapolis and Tennessee remain in the No. 6 hunt but are trailing Baltimore on tiebreakers.

On the opposite side of the NFL, the Bears became the latest clincher. They scored 10 fourth-quarter points to dispatch Green Bay, win the NFC North and helped officially eliminate the Packers with a little boost from Minnesota.

The Vikings recovered from an ugly Monday night showing at Seattle to smack Miami 41-17. They took a 21-0 lead, surrendered 17 straight points, then rattled off the final 24. The win ensured Minnesota would keep its half-game edge in the wild-card race.

Seattle's surprising loss to the 49ers didn't crush the Seahawks, but Washington is now 7-7 behind the Vikings' 7-6-1. Philadelphia and Carolina could rise to 7-7. Seattle's date with Kansas City might make the NFC wild-card picture quite interesting.

The Colts also provided a glimmer of hope to Washington and Philadelphia, rolling the Cowboys 23-0. While Dallas remains in great position to take the NFC East, it's not decided yet.

Los Angeles and New Orleans will continue their battle for home-field advantage in the NFC on Sunday and Monday night, respectively. The Saints hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Neither side can secure a first-round bye until Week 16.

Not all the news is so optimistic, however. The playoff picture also officially waved goodbye to several teams.

In addition to the Packers, the Bucs, Broncos, Browns, Falcons, Giants and Lions are no longer in contention. The Dolphins are in the "exceptionally improbable" category.

For them, it's basically draft season.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.