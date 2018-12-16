Jose Mourinho Says Manchester United Can't Win PL Title but Top 4 Possible

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho conceded his club can no longer win the Premier League title after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, but a top-four finish is possible despite the 11 points separating them.

The Red Devils sit sixth almost halfway through the Premier League season, with eight points between them and fifth-placed Arsenal and Chelsea 11 points ahead in fourth. Mourinho told Sky Sports (h/t Eurosport) after the loss at Anfield that the crown was "of course not" within United's reach any longer:

"[Can we] win the title? Of course not.

"We can still finish fourth. It's not easy. We are going to finish in the top six like all the other historically top teams. The best we can get is the fourth."

For a Manchester United manager to assert before Christmas that fourth is the best the club can hope for doesn't look good. There are also sure to be those who disagree with equivocating teams who finish in the first six places as "historically top teams."

ESPN FC's Sean Walsh looked upon the gulf in class between United and Sunday opponents Liverpool as unacceptable, noting the responsibility the manager must bear:

Mourinho led United to second place in the league last season, but there were 19 points between them and champions Manchester City. The same gap now separates them from leaders Liverpool 17 matches into the season.

The club finished sixth in his first campaign at Old Trafford, and they seem set for a return closer to that rung of the Premier League ladder in 2018-19.

Blogger Liam Canning forecast a miserable prediction for what's to come of this season for United following Sunday's loss on Merseyside:

Mourinho was also asked whether he thought the United dressing room was still playing for him, in which he conceded his men couldn't match up against league leaders Liverpool:

"Are you calling the players dishonest?

"I believe they are honest. You believe they are dishonest.

"A footballer has to give maximum everyday. Doesn't matter the manager, they have to play for the club. They gave everything."

"The players on the pitch gave everything. We can't compare the intensity and physicality of Liverpool. In spite of that we were in the game until we conceded the third goal."

United have won two of their last eight matches, a narrow 1-0 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League and a 4-1 throttling of Fulham, who are bottom of the Premier League.

It's a disappointing time for United to slip off the title pace, given Chelsea's recent 2-0 win over reigning champions City has created a much more balanced competition at the top, said Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

United won the UEFA Europa League in 2017 but will be wary of the complications caused should they fail to finish top and qualify for the Champions League, not least of which is the lack of financial windfall.

The prospects don't look bright at the Theatre of Dreams coming up to Christmas, and United's latest loss leaves them in need of a miracle to reverse their top-four fortunes.